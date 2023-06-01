Angola: Home Affairs Minister Calls for Respect of the Citizen

31 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's minister of Home Affairs Eugénio Laborinho on Tuesday asked for the police members to be more ethical, respect the people and observe professional deontology during performance of its duties.

The minister, who was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 20th training course at the Higher Institute of Police and Criminal Sciences Osvaldo Serra Van-Dúnem, in Luanda, urged the staff to strengthen dialogue with communities and intensify policing actions in order to prevent and fight crime.

At the occasion, the general commander of the Angolan National Police, Arnaldo Carlos, highlighted the commitment of the police members in ensuring public security, the fight against crime and on road accident prevention.

