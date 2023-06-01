Uganda: Mugerwa Unmoved By Peace, Oyella, Absence

Uganda national netball side, She Cranes head coach Fred Mugerwa believes that he has enough in armory to fill the gaps left by two senior players ruled out of the 2019 Netball world cup in South Africa.

As the highly anticipated 2023 Netball World Cup approaches, Uganda will not have foreign based shooter and captain Peace Proscovia as well as Stella Oyella who are ruled out injured.

"We are going to miss her but there is nothing we can do," noted Mugerwa.

"Uganda has talent and where Peace is not, there are people who can fit in those shoes and if given confidence, they can do as peace would have performed," observed Mugerwa who has in arsenal UK-based Mary Nuba and Christine Namulumba -the recently crowned national league top scorer.

Interim captain Irene Eyalu knows how much they will miss Peace but also calls it a blessing in disguise for the young players. "We shall miss her but the youngsters have a chance to prove and we believe in them," noted Eyalu who is happy with the players attitude and commitment.

Apparently, the team is focused on improving on their offensive passing before the team enters residential camp next Sunday, 4th June if the government releases funds to Uganda netball federation. There are 30 players undergoing nonresidential training in Kamwokya.

The netball world cup will be played in Cape Town from July 28-August 6 and She Cranes open campaign against Singapore on July 28 before facing giants New Zealand a day later. The side that will be in the global showpiece for the third consecutive time will play Trinidad and Tobago in the last group game on July 30.