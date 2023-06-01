Uganda: Truck Knocks Two Female Pilgrims Dead At Nsangi

The Police in Nsangi are investigating a fatal accident which occurred in the wee hours of Thursday at St Lawrence Nakati, along the Kampala- Masaka highway.

The accident happened after the driver of a bus UAL 881Z lost control of it and rammed into pilgrims from Makondo parish, Masaka District, who were on their way to Namugongo.

Two females identified as Nabakooza Oliva and Nambi Specioza, died on the spot.

According to preliminary reports, the incident transpired at approximately 3:00 am.

"It is alleged that the driver of the UAL 881Z Isuzu bus, while travelling from the Nsangi direction on a slope, lost control of the vehicle, veering from his lane and tragically colliding with the two pilgrims who were on their way to participate in the forthcoming Martyrs Day celebrations scheduled for 3rd June 2023 in Namugongo," a police statement reads in part.

"Upon receiving the distress call, the Kyengera Police Station swiftly responded to the scene of the accident, accompanied by officers from the Nsangi Police Station and the Traffic Team from Kyengera. The necessary protocols were immediately set in motion. The bodies of the deceased were respectfully taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem examinations," the statement continues.

The Police have the bus but the driver is currently on the run. However, they confirm that the driver will face the appropriate legal consequences.

"We will work tirelessly to uncover the facts, determine the cause, and ensure that justice is served," police states.

"Efforts are also underway to have the driver who is on the run uprehended , we will provide updates as more information becomes available. "