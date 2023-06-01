Zimbabwe: Incarcerated CCC MP Sikhala's Incitement Trial to Resume On June 12

THE trial in which opposition lawmaker Job Sikhala is accused of inciting public violence in Nyatsime area to avenge Moreblessing Ali's death will continue on June 12.

This follows his request to give the State videos he intends to use in his defence case.

Trial was stopped in March this year when the presiding magistrate Vongai Guuriro Muchuchuti went on leave.

It was due to continue Tuesday but the magistrate granted his application for a postponement to allow prosecutors time to study the videos before trial continues.

"We have a video expert who is currently out of town and we want him to testify. He will only be available on the first of June," said Sikhala's lawyer Jeremiah Bamu before the application was granted.

The State alleges that Sikhala recorded and published a video demanding justice for slain CCC activist, Ali.

Prosecutors said his utterances were meant to cause turmoil and unrest in the area as witnessed during Ali's memorial service, when houses belonging to Zanu PF supporters in the area were allegedly destroyed by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters.

Sikhala was arrested on the same day and has been in jail for close to a year.

Ali's family vowed not to bury her remains until Sikhala is released.

Her alleged killer, Pius Jamba is also still locked up in prison awaiting trial.