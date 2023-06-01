Zimbabwe: Incarcerated CCC MP Sikhala's Incitement Trial to Resume On June 12

1 June 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE trial in which opposition lawmaker Job Sikhala is accused of inciting public violence in Nyatsime area to avenge Moreblessing Ali's death will continue on June 12.

This follows his request to give the State videos he intends to use in his defence case.

Trial was stopped in March this year when the presiding magistrate Vongai Guuriro Muchuchuti went on leave.

It was due to continue Tuesday but the magistrate granted his application for a postponement to allow prosecutors time to study the videos before trial continues.

"We have a video expert who is currently out of town and we want him to testify. He will only be available on the first of June," said Sikhala's lawyer Jeremiah Bamu before the application was granted.

The State alleges that Sikhala recorded and published a video demanding justice for slain CCC activist, Ali.

Prosecutors said his utterances were meant to cause turmoil and unrest in the area as witnessed during Ali's memorial service, when houses belonging to Zanu PF supporters in the area were allegedly destroyed by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters.

Sikhala was arrested on the same day and has been in jail for close to a year.

Ali's family vowed not to bury her remains until Sikhala is released.

Her alleged killer, Pius Jamba is also still locked up in prison awaiting trial.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.