Central Africa: Angola and UN Assess Great Lakes Situation

31 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday, in Luanda, assessed the political and security situation in the Great Lakes region, focusing on the conflict in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The issue was addressed between the Angolan Foreign minister, Teté António, and the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for the Great Lakes Region, Huang Xia.

During the meeting, the two personalities reviewed Angola's mediation role in African conflicts, especially the efforts of the Head of State João Lourenço, in his capacity as the Champion for Reconciliation and Peace in Africa.

The meeting, which also analyzed the implementation of the Luanda and Nairobi processes, was attended by the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Angola, Zahira Virani.

