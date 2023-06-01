Angola: Government Plans to Mobilize Resources for Green Economy

Luanda — The Government plans to mobilize international and national resources to boost the green economy in the country, according to the director general of the Debt Management Unit of the Ministry of Finance, Dorivaldo Teixeira statement.

Dorivaldo Teixeira who was speaking Wednesday in Luanda at the forum on challenges of social and environmental governance in the Angolan financial sector stressed that "the conditions for issuing sustainable financing are in place".

He pointed out that there are initiatives developed by the State itself, as far as financing and public investment is concerned, focusing on the component of social, environmental and governance financing.

"Our operational framework was recently approved by the Council of Ministers and is already published in the Official Gazette. It is a guide that shows the steps that the government will have to follow to ensure the financing of initiatives" he added.

He assured that, in the green component, the goals are properly defined, with projects of "renewable energies, sustainable use of water and protection of the environment, and at the level of the social component we have education, health, empowerment of the vulnerable population, as well as the promotion of entrepreneurship and youth employment".

The green economy is an economy that seeks to reduce environmental risks and ecological scarcity, and that aims at sustainable development without the degradation of the environment.