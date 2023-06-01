South Africa's Airlink Inks Agreement With Cricket Namibia

Southern Africa's independent airline, Airlink, on Wednesday week, inked a 12-month branding and co-operation agreement with Cricket Namibia.

The agreement will see Airlink support Cricket Namibia's local and international travel arrangements and promote Airlink's brand in those markets and through broadcast exposure, including during the forthcoming Richelieu Eagles tournament to be held in Namibia.

"Namibia is an important and valuable market for Airlink and we are proud to deepen our investment in the country by going in to bat for Cricket Namibia. Cricket is all about focus, agility, tenacity, and strategic placement of the ball and players. These attributes reflect Airlink's values and its approach by providing the greatest choices, flexibility, and quality service to the communities, markets, and economies that it connects," explained Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

The agreement, retroactive to 01 April, was announced today at Airlink's Windhoek city office and will run initially to 31 March 2024, with the option to extend.

Airlink operates 26 weekly return flights from both Johannesburg and Cape Town to Windhoek and Walvis Bay with convenient connections to its other destinations in South Africa, the SADC region, East Africa, Madagascar, and St Helena island.

The Namibia flights are also timed to allow for easy onward connections with Airlink's various long-haul partner carriers operating inter-continental flights via Johannesburg or Cape Town.

Last September Airlink invested in FlyNamibia, with which it is collaborating to build a network of Namibian and pan-regional services operated and supported by both airlines and Windhoek's Hosea Kutako International Airport as the hub.