South Africa: Namibian Fishrot Paymaster Arrested in Western Cape Town - South African News Briefs - June 2, 2023

Namibian Fishrot Paymaster Arrested in South Africa for Extradition

Marén de Klerk, the self-proclaimed paymaster in Namibia's "Fishrot" corruption case, has been arrested in Paarl, South Africa, reports Mail & Guardian. De Klerk is wanted by the Namibian government for corruption and money laundering related to the Fishrot scandal. The Namibian government had requested De Klerk's extradition, and he faces a maximum penalty of 100 years in prison or a substantial fine if convicted. De Klerk, who turned from a paymaster to a whistleblower, admitted to unwittingly committing crimes linked to the Fishrot scandal in a 500-page affidavit. He came to South Africa in 2020 out of fear for his life. He is expected to appear in court for an extradition hearing.

Billboards Call For Russian Leader Putin's Arrest Ahead of BRICS Summit

U.S.-based non-profit organization Avaaz has put up digital billboards along highways between Johannesburg and Pretoria, urging South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he attends the BRICS summit in August, reports The Citizen. The move comes after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin, putting pressure on the government to fulfill its obligation to arrest him under the ICC's Rome Statute, which South Africa has signed. Avaaz argues that allowing Putin to visit without consequence would be a victory for impunity. The billboards are strategically placed to reach millions of motorists and are part of Avaaz's campaign to hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian activists have also appealed to South Africa to stand with them against Russia and arrest Putin as a wanted war criminal.

Taxi Drivers Attack Uber and Bolt Vehicles in Soweto

Violence erupted outside Maponya Mall in Soweto, resulting in at least two injuries, reports eNCA. People alleged to be taxi drivers attacked Uber and Bolt vehicles. At least three vehicles were burnt. Videos circulating on social media show people using various objects to attack cars and set them alight.

