South Africa: Manenberg Murders Probed

1 June 2023
Western Cape — Manenberg police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of four males during two separate incidents last night 31 May 2023, not long after each other.

At around 19:00 two vehicles with unknown assailants opened fire at a group of three men standing on the c/o Jordan and Silver Stream Roads, fatally wounding an 18-year-old, and injuring two aged 41 and 48. The injured victims were both admitted to hospital for treatment.

Ten minutes later four suspects driving a white unknown vehicle fired several shots at three male victims on the c/o Klipfontein and Jupiter Roads in Surrey Estate, fatally wounding all three aged 19, 20 and 28.

In both incidents the suspects fled and are yet to be apprehended. While detectives are searching for clues to establish the motive and apprehend those responsible for the murders, an appeal is made to the public to come forward with information that can assist our investigation. Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111 or the mobile application My SAPS can be used.

