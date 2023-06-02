Tanzania: Stage Set to Mark Five Years of Solicitor General's Office

Dodoma — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa is expected to be the official guest at the Solicitor General's Office five-year anniversary that will be held in Dodoma June 5th, this year.

Speaking in Dodoma yesterday, the Solicitor General, Dr Boniphace Luhende said that the purpose of this celebration is to evaluate how the Solicitor General's office carries out its duties of coordination, advice, management and conduct of proceedings on behalf of the government and its institutions.

"This celebration with the slogan that says "Five years of the Solicitor General's Office, Where we came from, Where we are and Where we are going" aims at evaluating how the office carries out its duties, including the way it conducts civil and arbitration cases on behalf of the government and its institutions within and outside the country," he said.

Dr Luhende noted that this celebration will be accompanied by exhibitions to educate the public on legal issues as well as training for state attorneys to build their capacity in various issues, so as to increase efficiency in the implementation of their daily duties professionally.

"We will also have training that will involve more than 600 state attorneys from the Solicitor General's office, the Attorney General's Office, ministries, departments, government institutions, regions and Local Government Authorities," said Dr Luhende.

He said that the State Attorney's training is expected to take place over three days, where 24 expert trainers, including judges and retired judges from the High Court of Tanzania, the Court of Appeal, experts in the legal sector in the country as well as trainers from universities in the country will facilitate the training.

"The lawyers will be taught various things about legal matters, including the drafting of contracts, investment issues, oil and gas and conflict resolution through discussion," he said.

Dr Luhende has also called on all government lawyers to fully participate in this training, so that they can strengthen their efficiency when practicing legal matters.

He said that the celebration is also expected to be attended by the Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Damas Ndumbaro and other leaders.