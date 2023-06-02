Tanzania/Algeria: Young Africans Squad Lands in Algiers Ready for Match Against Usm Alger

1 June 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

A 29-member Young Africans squad has arrived safely in Algiers, Algeria on Thursday night ready to interface USM Alger on Saturday.

The duo meet in a second CAF Confederation Cup final match meaning that regardless the outcome, a winner must be produced to clinch the 2022/23 championship.

Aboard a direct government owned Dreamliner aircraft, the squad has been accompanied by the Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Pindi Chana alongside several football fans who have made the trip to back up the envoys.

The full squad consist of the following: Goalkeepers Djigui Diarra, Metacha Mnata, Aboutwalib Mshery and Eric Johola.

Defenders: Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job, Joyce Lomalisa, Kibwana Shomari, Juma Shabani, Abdallah Shaibu, Ibrahim Abdullah (Bacca), Mamadou Doumbia, and David Bryson.

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho, Yannick Bangala, Zawadi Mauya, Mudathir Yahya, Salum Abubakar, Farid Mussa, Denis Nkane, Dickson Ambundo, Jesus Moloko and Tuisila Kisinda.

Strikers: Chrispin Ngushi, Bernard Morrison, Stephanie Aziz Ki, Clement Mzize, Kennedy Musonda and Fiston Mayele.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.