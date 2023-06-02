Tanzania/Algeria: Young Africans Squad Lands in Algiers Ready for Match Against Usm Alger

A 29-member Young Africans squad has arrived safely in Algiers, Algeria on Thursday night ready to interface USM Alger on Saturday.

The duo meet in a second CAF Confederation Cup final match meaning that regardless the outcome, a winner must be produced to clinch the 2022/23 championship.

Aboard a direct government owned Dreamliner aircraft, the squad has been accompanied by the Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Pindi Chana alongside several football fans who have made the trip to back up the envoys.

The full squad consist of the following: Goalkeepers Djigui Diarra, Metacha Mnata, Aboutwalib Mshery and Eric Johola.

Defenders: Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job, Joyce Lomalisa, Kibwana Shomari, Juma Shabani, Abdallah Shaibu, Ibrahim Abdullah (Bacca), Mamadou Doumbia, and David Bryson.

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho, Yannick Bangala, Zawadi Mauya, Mudathir Yahya, Salum Abubakar, Farid Mussa, Denis Nkane, Dickson Ambundo, Jesus Moloko and Tuisila Kisinda.

Strikers: Chrispin Ngushi, Bernard Morrison, Stephanie Aziz Ki, Clement Mzize, Kennedy Musonda and Fiston Mayele.