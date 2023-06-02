Namibia: Oshana Police in Dire Need of Vehicles

The police in Oshana region say they are unable to give effective service delivery to the public due to a lack of vehicles.

At times they are unable to respond to community calls, as most vehicles are worn out and need to be serviced constantly.

Oshana police regional commander, commissioner Sakaria Lungameni, said this during a community meeting at Okadolopa informal settlement outside Ondangwa last Saturday.

"The current situation has led to dissatisfaction among our people, as the police often arrive late at the scene. While we strive to deliver the necessary services, we are often hindered by these challenges," he said.

Lungameni said the police will strive to acquire fully operational vehicles and maintain older ones to address these challenges.

He added that once the vehicles are fixed, the police will ensure they render timely assistance to the public.

Lungameni assured the public that the government will soon address personnel shortage within the police force.

"The recruitment of 750 cadet officers across the country comes at the right time, as many officers are approaching retirement age," he said.

A total 42 967 applications were received nationwide and 2 398 of them - 1 664 men and 734 women - have been shortlisted for interviews.