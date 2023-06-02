Kenya: Sakaja to Unveil Second County ICU, Ground Break Central Kitchen Construction

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government is set to launch a second Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Mbagathi hospital.

Governor Johnson Sakaja made the announcement during the 60th Madaraka day celebrations, held at the Joe Kadenge stadium (City stadium).

"In six months, we unveiled the first ICU in the County at the Mama Lucy Hospital. In the coming days, we will launch a unit that will provide newborn nursery, special care nursery, and neonatal intensive care services at the Mbagathi Hospital. I want to re affirm my commitment to transforming and modernising county health facilities for the provision of affordable and quality healthcare services to Nairobi residents," Sakaja stated.

The governor pointed out that pupils in Nairobi public schools will soon enjoy free lunch as he is set to ground break the construction of 17 central kitchens in the 17 sub counties in the city to actualize the school feeding programme which will pave way for food distribution to public schools in the city.

Sakaja who made a grand entrance to the stadium in the 1966 Rolls-Royce Austin Princes, which was bought by the then Nairobi City Council in 1968 - as a ceremonial car for the mayor was accompanied to the 60th Madaraka day celebrations by Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri, in attendance were All Nairobi County Executives, The Ag. County Secretary, Patrick Analo, All Chief Officers, Chief of Staff, David Njoroge, County Attorney, Lydia Kwamboka, The Governors Council of Advisors, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, County Assembly speaker Hon. Ken Ngondi, Makadara MP Hon. George Aladwa and Members of Parliament and Nairobi County Assembly MCAs.