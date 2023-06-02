Rwanda: Mahama Refugee Camp Gets Second Health Center Worth Rwf350 Million

The Ministry of Health has inaugurated a second health center in Mahama Refugee Camp. According to authorities, the facility Rwf350 million worth facility will be delivering cesarean sections and blood transfusion services at the camp that is based in Kirehe District.

At least 140 deliveries are conducted in the Mahama Refugee camp every month with 70 of these being conducted at Mahama Refugee Camp II alone.

Due to obstetric complications, 60 per cent pregnant women were previously referred to Kirehe District Hospital and 40 per cent of these referrals resulted in caesarian section, officials explained.

Zachee Iyakaremye, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, said that providing caesarian section and blood transfusion services will reduce maternal mortality and morbidity, referrals to Kirehe District Hospital and cost by bringing the services closer to refugees and residents from the host community.

"Mothers used to spend hours on bumpy roads while heading to hospitals were they would undergo cesarean section operations. This could result in maternal mortality and morbidity. Providing these emergency services within the camp will reduce the risks of maternal morbidity and mortality," he said adding Mahama Refugee Camp II Medicalized Health Centre was constructed in partnership with Save the Children.

As with maternal deaths, neonatal deaths are equally of concern estimated at 19 per 1000 live births.

Under-five mortality stands at 50 per 1000, while infant mortality stands at 33 per 1000 live births across the country according to the Health Demographic Survey 2019-2020.

In order to reduce maternal and newborn mortality, deliveries should occur in facilities where providers can manage obstetric and newborn complications that may arise during delivery.

Joseline, a 23-year-old refugee in Mahama Refugee Camp, said she was excited to have the surgery near her home rather than in Kirehe District Hospital.

She said it enabled her family to care for her and her newborn baby efficiently through frequent visits, and she did not experience an infection as before.

"Because I underwent the Cesarean Section within Mahama Refugee Camp, my friends and family members visited me frequently. I did not experience an infection and I was able to do basic home chores in only two weeks," she testified.

"When I was previously transferred to Kirehe District Hospital, I got so tired because the road we used was really bad, lots of bouncing up and down. Neither my husband nor my friends visited me at the hospital as they could not get transport fees to Kirehe District Hospital," she added.

The health facilities at the camp are providing outpatient care, Inpatient care, maternal child health, neonatal services, Laboratory services, HIV/AIDS services, mental health services, and Nutrition services in Mahama Refugee Camp.

According to Maggie Korde, the Country Director of Save the Children, there is a need for collaborating with the Government of Rwanda, UN Agencies, and other partners to reinforce nutrition interventions and improve the healthcare services in all Rwandan Camps.