Rwanda: Period Poverty - Activists on Improving Access to Menstrual Hygiene Services and Products

Menstruation is a natural and healthy process, and it has been found that period poverty is still a concern affecting a large number of girls and women in Rwanda.

Activists and experts in sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) in Rwanda shared insights with The New Times on the status of eradicating period poverty and ensuring the accessibility of menstruation hygiene products so that no girl or woman suffers.

Divine Akimana, the Country Director of the African Talent Outreach and Mentorship Organization (also known as the Love Center), which produces reusable sanitary pads in Rwanda, is an author and human rights/gender equality advocate. She said that accessing menstruation hygiene products is very difficult, especially in rural areas, as they are costly.

"There might be more awareness created in communities and collaboration between different sectors, such as the government and private sectors, to help those with no access.

"Having the raw materials to produce reusable sanitary pads in Rwanda is an issue. Additionally, taxes on imports are still a barrier, but our initiative is a complete non-profit and we do not sell the pads; we donate them freely," Akimana said, adding that since reusable sanitary pads are more cost-friendly, safe for the environment, and long-lasting, they could be a better solution to solve the issue at the forefront.

Co-founder and operations in charge at Inovos, which produces Tamu Sanitary Pads, Christian Ndinda, told this publication that "so far, they have played a vital role in ensuring the accessibility and affordability of sanitary pads to the most vulnerable communities."

Ndinda said, "The government has already done a lot to ensure accessibility of menstrual hygiene products by removing the VAT on the sale of sanitary pads, and exempted taxes on raw materials intended to make sanitary pads. It is up to the private sector to invest in the field, but the government should also facilitate access to the market for locally made products, such as by giving them priority in government tenders."

He urged men not only to play a role in this concern but to also take ownership of the problem of eradicating period poverty and the stigma around it.

"Every stigmatised woman or the one who lacks access to period products is someone's daughter, sister or wife. This ends up affecting them in one way or another, as men let's be well-educated on menstruation to understand what women go through so that we can treat them with respect," said Ndinda.

This called in some people who work in the sexual reproductive health and rights fields like, Gisele Mugenga, Community Engagement Officer at SAYE Dukataze, an initiative that provides SRHR education, told The New Times that the number of female students who miss class and drop out of school due to lack of menstruation hygiene products has gone down compared to how it was before SRHR education was reinforced.

However, Mugenga said, "The price of sanitary products is still high for some girls to afford. If the sanitary pads cost can be reduced, or be free of charge, as it is for condoms, that could really ensure the accessibility of period products."

Supporting girls and women is really needed, but this alone won't put an end to period poverty, said sexual reproductive health and rights advocate, Anastase Ndagijimana, who is also the executive director of We Got Your Back, a youth-led organisation that empowers girls, women and youth with skills and learning experiences.

"If comprehensive education about menstruation and hygiene can be provided to both girls and boys, this can not only reduce the stigma, it can increase the awareness level as well. The schools, workplaces and public spaces deserve adequate sanitation facilities, like clean and private toilets and materials," Ndagijimana told The New Times.

She is of the view that engagement and partnerships are crucial for sustainable solutions, involving government, NGOs, and local initiatives to address the multifaceted aspects of menstrual hygiene accessibility.

In addition to that, Ndagijimana said men should advocate for policy changes, provide financial assistance, engage in open conversations, challenge societal norms, and foster an inclusive environment where menstruation can be understood and respected.

By being allies, they contribute to creating a more equitable and supportive society for all, which can help to end period poverty and the stigma surrounding men's roles.

Before her drive to pave way for menstrual freedom for girls and women in Africa, Brandine Umuziranenge, the founder and CEO of Kosmotive, a social enterprise on a mission to improve reproductive, maternal, and child health in Rwanda, found out that a large number of girls and women in Rwanda not only face period stigma, but they also don't have access to affordable products to cope during their period.

And this is how the idea to produce reusable sanitary pads, 'KosmoPads', came up while involving both women and men in menstruation education.

"More investment is needed, as well as ensuring standards for reusable sanitary pads in Rwanda, as this affects the cost of production. There is also a need to ease the distribution and increase collective awareness around period poverty."

Most parents, due to societal norms, don't discuss the topic of menstruation and perceive it as taboo. Therefore, many young girls lack menstrual education, cannot ask for help if needed, and cannot share what they are going through, which ends up leading to stigmatization. Rwandans are urged to normalise the conversation around menstruation and discuss all alternative solutions.