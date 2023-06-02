Kenya: Controversial Pastor Mackenzie Back in Court After Spending a Month in Custody

Mombasa — Controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie implicated in the Shakahola cult forest massacre will be re-arraigned in court today after spending a month in police custody.

Mackenzie together with seventeen other suspects are accused of influencing his followers to starve to death and so far, more than 240 bodies have been exhumed.

The prosecution is expected to ask for more time to complete its investigations even as the exhumation exercise continues.

The High Court had allowed police to continue detaining Mackenzie for a month so as to complete investigations in his alleged cult activities.

Mackenzie was in custody alongside his wife and 16 other people arrested in the ongoing investigations on over 240 deaths of people believed to have starved in Shakahola forest.

Prosecutors had wanted them detained for 3 months to enable police conclude investigations on their role in the shocking religious cult activities but the court said three more weeks are enough.