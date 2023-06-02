Kenya: Young Marine Pilot Going Against the Tide

Meet Elizabeth Marami, Kenya's first female marine pilot

Elizabeth Wakesho Marami is making a mark in the male-dominated marine industry. On the International Day for Women in Maritime marked on May 18, she spoke with Raphael Obonyo for Africa Renewal, on her career journey: Here are the excerpts:

Africa Renewal: How would you describe yourself?

I'm a marine pilot with a United Kingdom certification of Chief Mate unlimited/ Master 3000GT, with wide experience in seafaring having worked as a tug master, second pilot, and on cargo vessels.

I am currently working with cruise ships as a 1st officer at the Royal Caribbean Group Celebrity Cruises.

I'm also the founder of Against the Tide Foundation which focuses on showcasing women seafarers by highlighting their challenges through digital story telling.

I'm in my mid-30s.

Where were you born and raised and what is your educational background?

I was born and raised in Kenya's coastal port city of Mombasa. I went to Loreto Convent Primary School then Mama Ngina Girls High School, both in Mombasa. After high school I pursued a Bachelor of Science in Nautical Technology at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt.

I also have a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Nautical Science from the Warsash Maritime Academy in the United Kingdom.

I'm currently finalising a Master's in Business Management at the University of Nairobi, in Kenya.

How did you get into the maritime sector?

Growing up in Mombasa, which is an island, I always saw ships sailing in and out of the harbour, but I never quite envisioned myself working on ships since I considered it a job for men only.

So, when after high school I got a scholarship in 2009 to study Nautical Technology in Egypt, I was absolutely clueless about it. But I always knew I wanted to be different, to be the first at something, and this was it.

Friends and family tried to talk my family out of allowing me to pursue the maritime course but I vividly remember one day my father telling me it was my choice to make. The next day I was on a bus with my mother to Nairobi to defer my admission to the University of Nairobi's law school. I have never looked back since then.

Who is a Marine Pilot?

A Marine Pilot is a highly trained expert who navigates and maneuvers ships through complex water channels, harbours and ports.

Who is a Ship Captain?

A Ship Caption is a licensed individual who has overall command and control of the navigation, communications and safe handling of the ship.

What is the difference between a Ship Captain and a Marine Pilot?

A Ship Captain navigates the ship in the deep sea, a Marine Pilot helps maneuver the ship through complex water channels to harbours and ports.

While the Ship Captain navigates the ship in the water, when the situation gets risky or there is any situation which demands greater skill in the maneuvering of the ship, the Marine Pilot advises on what route to take and what changes need to be made while entering or leaving a port.

Were you concerned about the maritime industry being male-dominated?

Indeed, I was, but I grew up in a family of three girls and one boy. So, gender roles were never topics we discussed since it was normal for all of us to fix the TV aerial, wash the car and do every other house chore.

Gender roles didn't exist in my mind, and I carried this mentality with me to the industry. All I knew was that I needed to get the job done. And here I am today, still the same, burying myself in work and ensuring that I leave it a better place for the young girls who will come after me.

I am planting a tree in whose shade I may never sit - that's what championing for 50:50 gender representation in the maritime industry is for me.

How would you describe your career progression so far?

Looking back to where it all started with first going to college in Egypt in 2009, I'm pleased. I have seized some opportunities and I feel that the knowledge, skills and experience I have acquired over the years continue to propel me forward. Overall, I'm satisfied with my career progression.

What does your daily work entail?

It involves what we call "watchkeeping", which simply means that I'm responsible and in charge of safely navigating the vessel during my watch, which is between 8:00am and 12:00 noon and between 8:00pm and 12:00 midnight.

My other duties and responsibilities include ensuring compliance with safety, security, and environmental regulations; reporting significant events; following navigation policies and procedures; and maintaining proper rest hours.

I also assist the Safety Officer in maintaining safety equipment, conducting safety training, and performing stability calculations.

This position requires specific qualifications, including relevant certifications, language proficiency and physical capabilities for emergency procedures.

What is the size of ship that you are handling at the moment?

Currently, I am working at the Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Beyond - a large and luxurious ship with 140,660 gross tonnage.

What do you do when you are not at sea?

I spend my time working on stories of women seafarers; reading more about the maritime industry; and finding ways or rather solutions on how to help aspiring young seafarers.

And by the way, I'm open to participating in conversations on shaping the future for African youth in maritime.

What advice would you give girls and women in general who would like to join the maritime industry?

Go for it. The change is here, you are the change. Nothing is impossible. Believe in yourself and strive to be the best you can be.

It is all a learning curve, nobody was born doing it right, so you've got this more than you can ever imagine. Take the leap of faith and join the industry.

The fact that you have pioneered and succeeded in your career is impressive. Were there challenges along the way and how do you manage them?

I won't sugarcoat and say that the journey was easy. Absolutely not!

First, I was faced with so many job placement rejections, but I knew all I needed was to get my foot in, and be the change, so giving up was not an option.

I certainly never thought I will find myself working on cruise ships. I have pictures of me taken with cruise ships in the background since I was certain back then that they would not hire someone like me.

Then one day I applied for a job at the nonprofit Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and got it.

I thought I would be working on their cargo ships as that was my background and experience, but I ended up being offered a job on their cruise ships.

That is when I told myself, 'This is it Liz, it's your time to shine.'