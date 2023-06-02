South Africa: Interpol Fugitive Arrested in Paarl

press release

A 55-year-old suspect will be appearing this morning, 02 June 2023 in Paarl Magistrates' court following a joint operation by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation and Interpol wherein he was arrested for charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering under an Interpol red notice.

It is reported that during 2020, the complainants mandated the services of the suspect unbeknownst to them that the suspect was suspended from practising as an attorney in 2016 and ultimately struck off the roll of attorneys in 2022.

It was established that suspect is a fugitive from justice being sought by the Namibian authorities to stand trial for racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering after an arrest warrant and extradition notice were authorised by the Paarl Magistrate in 2022.

It is further alleged that the suspect caused an amount totalling in excess of R3 million be deposited into his Trust Account and the complainant also deposited R280 000-00 into the same bank account for legal services.

During his arrest, a cellphone and laptop were confiscated for further investigation.