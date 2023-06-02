South Africa: Interpol Fugitive Arrested in Paarl

2 June 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 55-year-old suspect will be appearing this morning, 02 June 2023 in Paarl Magistrates' court following a joint operation by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation and Interpol wherein he was arrested for charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering under an Interpol red notice.

It is reported that during 2020, the complainants mandated the services of the suspect unbeknownst to them that the suspect was suspended from practising as an attorney in 2016 and ultimately struck off the roll of attorneys in 2022.

It was established that suspect is a fugitive from justice being sought by the Namibian authorities to stand trial for racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering after an arrest warrant and extradition notice were authorised by the Paarl Magistrate in 2022.

It is further alleged that the suspect caused an amount totalling in excess of R3 million be deposited into his Trust Account and the complainant also deposited R280 000-00 into the same bank account for legal services.

During his arrest, a cellphone and laptop were confiscated for further investigation.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.