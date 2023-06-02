South Africa: Accused Sentenced for House Robbery in Sekhukhune District

press release

A 38-year-old male accused Richard Morobola who resides at Ga-Masemola village was sentenced to an effective eight year imprisonment by the Nebo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 in connection with a house robbery that occurred in the evening on January 2021 at Ga-Marishane village.

The accused pleaded guilty in court after admitting the offence that he committed with his three accomplices in Ga-Marishane.

According to police report, four unknown suspects broke into the house of an employee of Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality and took all the property that comprised of furniture, electronic appliances and movable asserts worth thousands of rands and fled the scene with an Isuzu bakkie belonging to the victim.

Afterwards, a case of house robbery was opened at Nebo SAPS and an immediate manhunt of the unknown suspects commenced until three were nabbed at different locations in Masemola policing area between 2022 and April 2023 period.

During the arrest, some of the stolen properties were recovered at the residences of the three suspects namely, Richard Morobola, Leonard Mokoena and Jackson Talana Manala and also at their girlfriends and relatives. The fourth suspect, Thabiso Diale who is still at large is currently being trace by the police.

The other two suspects aged between 40 and 45, Leonard Mokoena and Jackson Talana Manala will appear before the same court on Friday 02 June 2023 for trial facing similar charges of house robbery and stolen motor vehicle which is still to be recovered by the police together with other stolen properties.

Police call upon Thabiso Diale whose age is still to be determined as they believe his presence will help to solve the case. Diale is encouraged to contact the Investigating Officer Colonel Mahlathini Ngele on 082 573 3645 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or nearest police station.

Police investigations are continuing.