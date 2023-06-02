Tanzania: Cook Fund Opens 2nd Round of Clean Cooking Solutions

ENTERPRISES in the clean cooking solutions value chain will have an opportunity to scale their businesses through the European Union (EU) funded Cook Fund programme in five regions.

The opportunity follows the opening of the second call of the programme that run through September where over 10bn/- in grants are available to scale up the production and distribution of clean cooking solutions for qualifying businesses in Pwani, Morogoro, Dar es Salaam, Mwanza and Dodoma.

The Head of the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) Tanzania, Peter Malika said, UNCDF Tanzania, as the implementing partner, will oversee the selection process and disbursement of funds to successful enterprises and business development services as required.

"Through the programme, we are stimulating market development of clean cooking solutions with a focus on ensuring affordability and accessibility for the end user and sustainability of the market," Mr Malika said yesterday through a release.

UNCDF is the main implementer and Fund Manager of the programme, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The funding by the EU falls under the broader 'Integrated approach to Sustainable Clean Cooking Solutions Program in Tanzania' and the 11th European Development Fund (EDF).

UNIDO focuses on scaling up uptake and use of bioethanol in Dar es Salaam region only. As implementing partners, UNCDF is championing the accelerated market rollout of clean cooking solutions to mitigate climate change impacts resulting from deforestation and harmful cooking practices.

The Cook Fund program supports the government's ambitious plans to increase access to clean energy and clean cooking solutions in urban areas, aiming for 80 per cent usage of clean cooking solutions by 2033.