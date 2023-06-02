Kenya: Talks Stall Again as Ruto's Side Refuses 'Extra-Legal' Demands By Odinga's Camp

Nairobi — The bipartisan talks between the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza teams have hit a snag against over a contest on fresh demands by the opposition side.

The bipartisan committee co-chair George Murugara (Tharaka MP), lifted the veil on infighting on Wednesday terming Azimio's demands as extra-legal signaling a fresh stalemate.

The contest was triggered over Murugara's hesitation to co-sign a joint letter ostensibly giving directives to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance termed the move by Otiende Amollo-led side as a gross violation of the constitution.

"We do recognize IEBC just like other independent bodies such as Judiciary and other independent bodies. They are not subject to orders and direction from other bodies," Murugara noted.

"It is therefore came to us as a surprise that our colleagues want us to participate in fundamental violation of the constitution," he affirmed.

IEBC demands

The communication came hours after Amollo announced the indefinite suspension of talks after the contest on the letters.

Azimio Coalition sought to compel IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan to provide information regarding the 2022 presidential election servers, and the data contained therein.

"In the circumstances, it is our considered opinion that the appropriate action is to adjourn the talks sine die, in accordance with Clause 36 of the framework Agreement, which we hereby invoke," said Amollo.

The Raila Odinga-led coalition had issued an ultimatum for the demands to be met by midnight on Tuesday, May 30, a notice they latter vacated before announcing a stalemate again.

The fresh demands emanated form an Azimio Parliamentary Group which demanded the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2023 citing untenable tax proposals.

House Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi explained that the decision was arrived at after a realization that Kenya Kwanza was unwilling to concede to key demands.

He said Azimio MPs will take public oaths committing themselves to rejecting the Bill when the vote is called before Parliament.

"We have agreed that MPs will sign a public pledge as a commitment until the Bill is withdrawn and be replaced by a bill that appreciates and is sensitive to the suffering that the people of Kenya are going through," Wandayi stated.

The coalition said the bipartisan talks will stand suspended until their demands, which include by-elections in constituencies whose MPs defected from Azimio Coalition, are met.

