Africa: Wydad Starman El Moutaraji Hopes to Repeat Last Year's TotalEnergies CAF ClLFinal Heroics

Zouhair El Moutaraji was Wydad Athletic Club's hero in last season's TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final, when he scored twice as his side beat Al Ahly 2-0 in Casablanca.
That was not just an isolated performance from El Moutaraji, but the forward has continued to be a core pillar of the side. This season as well, he has been an important player for Sven Vandenbroeck's side both locally and continentally.
El Moutaraji now hopes he can repeat last year's heroics against the same opponents, Al Ahly, as Wyadad seek to defend their crown and win their fourth African title.
Wydad travel away to Cairo for the first leg this Sunday, before hosting the return fixture a week later at their Casablanca backyard.
For most of the Red Castle fans, they hope to see El Moutaraji at his element, shining and playing at his level best as he can be the single light that sparks their road to another piece of Continental glory.
Man of the match from last season's final, El Moutaraji himself is hungry to turn the faith from the fans and Moroccan public into action and help his team to the crown once again.
The brilliant Moroccan is distinguished by his technique, positioning on the field and his goal scoring form, which has made him a menace both locally and continentally.
This season, due to persistent problems with injury, he has only played five matches in the Champions League, and scored in the team's 3-0 over Algeria's JS Kabilye in their final round of group stage matches.
Heading into the final, El Moutaraji will be as hungry as always, and will look to step up at the biggest stage and add onto his goal tally this season. His biggest hunger is to aid his team defend the title and clinch a fourth in history.
Zouhair El Moutaraji bio
Date of Birth: January 4, 1996
Age: 27 years
Position: striker
Height: 1.82 m
Clubs played for:
2014-2016: Wydad Casablanca
2016-2017: Hassania Agadir (loan)
2017-18: Olympique Khouribga (loan)
2018-2023: Wydad Casablanca
Titles:
Moroccan League (four)
CAF Champions League: One