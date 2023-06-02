Africa: Wydad Starman El Moutaraji Hopes to Repeat Last Year's TotalEnergies CAF ClLFinal Heroics

Zouhair El Moutaraji was Wydad Athletic Club's hero in last season's TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final, when he scored twice as his side beat Al Ahly 2-0 in Casablanca.

That was not just an isolated performance from El Moutaraji, but the forward has continued to be a core pillar of the side. This season as well, he has been an important player for Sven Vandenbroeck's side both locally and continentally.

El Moutaraji now hopes he can repeat last year's heroics against the same opponents, Al Ahly, as Wyadad seek to defend their crown and win their fourth African title.

Wydad travel away to Cairo for the first leg this Sunday, before hosting the return fixture a week later at their Casablanca backyard.

For most of the Red Castle fans, they hope to see El Moutaraji at his element, shining and playing at his level best as he can be the single light that sparks their road to another piece of Continental glory.

Man of the match from last season's final, El Moutaraji himself is hungry to turn the faith from the fans and Moroccan public into action and help his team to the crown once again.

The brilliant Moroccan is distinguished by his technique, positioning on the field and his goal scoring form, which has made him a menace both locally and continentally.

This season, due to persistent problems with injury, he has only played five matches in the Champions League, and scored in the team's 3-0 over Algeria's JS Kabilye in their final round of group stage matches.

Heading into the final, El Moutaraji will be as hungry as always, and will look to step up at the biggest stage and add onto his goal tally this season. His biggest hunger is to aid his team defend the title and clinch a fourth in history.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zouhair El Moutaraji bio

Date of Birth: January 4, 1996

Age: 27 years

Position: striker

Height: 1.82 m

Clubs played for:

2014-2016: Wydad Casablanca

2016-2017: Hassania Agadir (loan)

2017-18: Olympique Khouribga (loan)

2018-2023: Wydad Casablanca

Titles:

Moroccan League (four)

CAF Champions League: One