Africa: Goal Machine Kahraba Looking to Lead Ahly's Charge for History

With five goals so far this season in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, Mahmoud Abdel Moneim, known fondly as 'Kahraba', is undoubtedly one of Al Ahly's important figures.

The striker has been in sizzling form this season, and as they approach the biggest match of the season, the two-legged final against Morocco's Wyadad Athletic Club, he looks forward to play a vital role as The Red Devils seek a record extending 11th African crown.

Ahly will host Wydad in the first leg in Cairo this Sunday, before travelling to Casablanca, where they lost last season's single-leg final.

The Egyptian international is considered one of the most important players in coach Marcel Kohler's set up and his partnership with Hussein Elshahat and Percy Tau has formed an incredible front three in Ahly's campaign this term. Between them, they have scored nine goals with both Tau and Elshahat scoring four.

Four of Kahraba's goals came in the group stage, including a hattrick in their 4-0 win away to Cotonsport of Cameroon. He also scored once in the 3-0 first leg semi-final victory over Esperance. He now looks forward to finding the back of the net again when they take on Wydad.

Scoring two goals in the final will see him finish as the outright top scorer of the competition. He is currently one behind Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns who has scored six.

Other than chasing the individual piece of silverware, the striker is also looking forward to win a third Champions League title with Ahly, having been part of the team that won in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

The 29-year-old will be a player to watch for Ahly, his eye for goal, speed and technical ability being a combination that makes him a huge asset for Kohler and his side,

Mahmoud Kahraba bio

Date of birth: April 13th 1994

Age: 29 years old

Position: striker

Height: 1.82 m

Clubs he has played for

2011-2013: Enppi (Egypt)

2013-2014: FC Lucerne (Switzerland - loan)

2014-2015: Grasshopper Zurich (Switzerland- loan)

2015-2016: Zamalek (Egypt)

2016-2018: Ittihad Jeddah (Saudi Arabia - loan)

2018-2019: Deportivo das Efes ( Portugal - loan)

2019-2021: Al Ahly (Egypt)

2021-2022: Hatayspor (Turkey - loan)

2022-2023: AlAhly (Egypt)

Titles:

ENPPI

Egypt Cup: 2010-11

Zamalek

Egypt Cup: 2015, 2016, 2018-19

CAF Confederation Cup: 2018-19

Saudi-Egyptian Super Cup: 2018

Al-Ittihad

King Cup: 2018

Crown Prince Cup: 2016-17

Al Ahly

Egyptian Premier League: 2019-20

Egypt Cup: 2019-20, 2021-22

CAF Champions League: 2019-20, 2020-21

CAF Super Cup: 2021

FIFA Club World Cup: Third-Place 2020 FIFA Club World Cup

Egypt U-20

African U-20 Championship: 2013