Africa: Angola Hosts Final CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (Clop) Workshop

The spotlight falls on Angola as it hosts the fourth and final 2023 regional workshop of the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) for Anglophone and Lusophone Member Associations.

The event, being held in the historic city of Lubango, marks a significant moment in African football as representatives of various federations attend the workshop to enhance the understanding and implementation of CLOP among Member Associations and local clubs.

The CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) is a new electronic tool designed to manage the licensing process and stadium inspections for continental and domestic competitions.

Lubango, known for hosting some of the matches of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, once again becomes a focal point for African football as it hosts this important CAF workshop.

Representatives from Angola (host), Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, South Africa, Namibia, Seychelles, Mauritius, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, and São Tomé e Príncipe have gathered in the city for the workshop.

Governor Nuno Mahapi of the Huíla Province expressed his honour in hosting the meeting, emphasizing the power of sport, particularly football, to unite people.

"The Huíla province is honoured to host such an important CAF meeting. For the coming days, the city of Lubango will be the capital of African football with the representatives of several countries discussing football matters," Mahapi said in his opening address.

"Sport and football in particular have the power to unite people and this is one of the objectives of our province. I would like to welcome you all to Huíla province. "

Artur de Almeida e Silva, President of the Federação Angolana de Futebol (FAF) and COSAFA, officially inaugurated and highlighted the importance of the meeting.

"This workshop is of huge importance for the development and professionalization of African football. Club Licensing plays a key role in achieving this important milestone. I would like to thank CAF for choosing Angola to host this workshop. It has been long since our country has hosted a CAF event," Almeida e Silva said.

In addition to the workshop, CAF will extend the CLOP training session to local clubs in Angola, providing them with the necessary tools to implement and utilize CLOP efficiently.

This initiative aims to accelerate the integration of CLOP into CAF interclub competitions and the national league, fostering enhanced professionalism and progress in African football.

The Member Associations as licensors will use the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform to operate their licensing system every season.

The system is extended to all the CAF national associations in order to be used for continental and domestic license types.