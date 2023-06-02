Africa: Back-to-Back Weekends of Premium African Club Football Content Kicks Off On Saturday

For two weekends in a row, the global audience will have front seat to premium African Club football content as the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup and TotalEnergies CAF Champions League reaches climax stage this weekend.

In Algeria on Saturday night, both hosts USM Alger and Tanzania's Young Africans will be hoping to write their name in the history books when they contest the second leg Final of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup at Stade du 5 juillet 1962 in Algiers.

The second leg TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will kick-off at 20h00 local time (19h00 GMT, 22h00 East Africa time). A number of broadcast platforms will beam the matches in several parts of the world including in Algeria and Tanzania - the participating countries.

A few hours after the crowning of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, the focus will shift to the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Final.

On Sunday, 04 June, Al Ahly will host Morocco's Wydad AC for act 1 of the two legs in Cairo, Egypt at 21h00 local time (18h00 GMT, 19h00 Morocco time).

The two clubs will meet again in Casablanca, Morocco on Sunday night, 11 July 2023 in what promises to be a thrilling final.

This is the repeat of last year's final which saw Wydad triumph against Al Ahly.

All the matches will be live in over 80 countries on a number of CAF TV partners including beIN Sport, Canal+, SuperSport, StarTimes and 32 Free-to-Air stations in Africa. CAF official website: cafonline.com and CAF digital pages will have all the up-to-date information on the finals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CAF General Secretary, Véron Mosengo-Omba said: "The demand for the African club content has been amazing this season. The quality of football has matched the interest and we are looking forward to what will be exciting finals in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup in Algeria and the two legs of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Final. We will bring quality TV production that will enhance the experience of those watching at home in both finals."

About the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Final

This is the 20th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Final since the beginning of the tournament in 2004 after the amalgamation of the CAF Cup and CAF Cup Winners Cup.

The final will be played over two legs for a 17th time, with the last three finals in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 all having a single leg played at a neutral venue. From 2004 to 2018-19 the final was played over two legs before the single format final was adopted in 2018-19.

Young Africans and USM Alger become the 27th and 28th different teams to participate in the TotalEnergiesCAF Confederation Cup Final.

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Titles by Club:

CS Sfaxien 3 Titles

Etoile du Sahel, TP Mazembe, RS Berkane, Raja Casablanca (All 2 Titles)