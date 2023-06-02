East Africa: Karibu/Kilifair Tourism Expo Back This June

Karibu/Kilifair, East Africa's leading travel and tourism expo, will kick off June 2 to June 4, promising to showcase the region's diverse offerings and cement its status as a thriving hub for the industry.

The event, which has gained international recognition, serves as a platform for businesses, organizations, and travelers to connect, collaborate, and explore the exceptional attractions of East Africa.

The event is being held at the iconic Magereza Ground Arusha Tanzania and is expected to attract a significant number of participants from across the globe.

Over 500 exhibitors, including travel agencies, tour operators, hoteliers, conservation organizations, and airlines, will showcase their products and services to an estimated 10,000 visitors.

This diverse representation guarantees a comprehensive and dynamic event, catering to the interests of both seasoned travelers and industry professionals.

The expo will offer exclusive networking opportunities for business-to-business (B2B) interactions, enabling industry stakeholders to establish valuable connections, negotiate deals, and form partnerships. The event aims to promote collaboration and foster growth within the travel and tourism sector in East Africa.

It will highlight the rich cultural heritage of East Africa, allowing visitors to experience the vibrant traditions, music, dance, and cuisine of the region. Traditional craft demonstrations and cultural performances will further enhance the immersive experience. The event will also have adventure and Safari Zones, cultural displays, seminars and workshops, East African Music Festival and so much more.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel East Africa Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is anticipated that this expo will further the growth of tourism in the region. In 2022, Kenya welcomed over 1.4 million international tourists, which represents 70%, increase from 2021 arrives of 0.8 according to the Annual Tourism Sector performance report.

In Tanzania, home to Mount Kilimanjaro, the Serengeti National Park, and the stunning Zanzibar Archipelago, there was a significant increase in tourism arrivals. In 2022, the number of tourist rose to 1.4 million from the 0.9 million in 2021 according to the National Bureau of statistics.

Uganda, known for its incredible gorilla trekking opportunities in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, has witnessed a rise in tourism in recent years. In 2022, tourist arrivals in Uganda increased to 815,000 from 513,000 in 2021 according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics.

The author Lynett nakamanya K is a tourism professional