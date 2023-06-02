Kenya Kwanza MPs to Defend Ruto's Fiscal Reform Agenda - Gachagua

1 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangeci Thuo

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said Kenya Kwanza Members of Parliament will defend President William Ruto's legislative agenda in Parliament, including new tax measures.

Speaking during Madaraka Day celebrations on Thursday, Gachagua noted the proposals made in the Finance Bill 2023 will allow the country to recover from a huge public debt and fund its development.

"Our leaders, remain steadfast as they support all legislative measures the government has proposed to the National Assembly to get away from public debt and fund our own development and current expenditure, we want to assure you we are behind you," he said.

The Finance Bill has stirred a backlash from different sectors and the opposition over a raft of changes and amendments to the various tax statutes.

Gachagua however dismissed the opposition terming them as detractors that are enemies of success.

"These detractors gave you no chance to succeed, as they see you making practical and pragmatic initiatives they are shouting and bringing a lot of propaganda," he said.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has reiterated his warning to mobilize nationwide mass demonstrations in response to the anticipated passage of the Finance Bill 2023.

Raila renewed his threat on Friday during a meeting of the Azimio coalition in Yatta in Machakos County.

"We have told Ruto that he needs to rectify things in his budget or else he knows what we will subsequently do next," he said.

The Bill seeks to amend key tax laws including the Stamp Duty Act, the Insurance Act, the Capital Markets Act, and the Unclaimed Financial Assets Act.

Others are the Statutory Instruments Act, the Betting, Lotteries, and Gaming Act, the Evidence Act, the Kenya Roads Board Act, the Road Maintenance Levy Fund Act, and the Retirement Benefits Act.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.