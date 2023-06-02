East Africa: Leading Firms in 10 East African Countries to Be Honoured in Nairobi

Nakuru — Leading firms from 10 countries in the larger East African are set to be honored in a major International Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-sized institutions international award dubbed Pacesetters Awards (PSA).

The awards are based on the economic and social impact rather than the balance sheet. Jubilant Stewards of Africa is dedicated to the improvement of living standards, social ethics, dignity, and empowerment of communities.

PSA awards are organised by Jubilant Stewards of Africa (JSA) to celebrate key industry leaders for their innovation, quality products, and service delivery, job creation, exemplary leadership, growing the economy, and transforming the society.

JSA Executive Director, Jared Oundo said the awards considers a range of quantitative and qualitative aspects to determine and honor the winners.

He said winners in various categories were carefully selected through a competitive and thorough process involving a public vote and a panel of judges.

"A good number of the nominees in the 2023 have been conferred with other awards including the Top KPMG 100 Survey and other international awards," observed Oundo.

He said new entrants include; Westlands Laser Eye Hospital, Rentokil Initial Pest Control firm, Kifaru Properties, Ninia Honey, Digital Advertising firm Simpet Kenya, Sun King lanterns and home Systems Dealer, Madaraka Homes, Eden Bridge Capital Limited, Strathmore University Foundation, Mahiga Homes Fanaka Real Estate, Jambo Freight Limited from Tanzania, Spik and Span Limited Tanzania, Inter- Consult Ltd Tanzania, Brett and Baileys (T) Limited, Raphael Logistics Limited Tanzania among others.

"This year's survey started on 2nd April 2022 and closed on 30th April 2023, various institutions showed interest to partner with organisers to ensure the success of this year's Awards in various countries," he said.

In the previous year some of the institutions that partnered with the Jubilant Stewards of Africa included Telecommunication giant, Safaricom, Regional Leasing firm Vehicle and Equipment Leasing Ltd (VAELL), United SMES Association of Kenya, Service Cops Ltd Uganda and Quipbank Trust Limited.

Oundo said this year's regional awards ceremony will be held in Nairobi June 30 at Weston Hotel after last year's awards which were celebrated in Kampala Uganda.

"President William Ruto is expected to the chief guest at the ceremony that shalinclude a gala dinner in which other high-profile guests and government officials are expected to be present," he added.

JSA Kenya Chief Executive Officer, Mary Boniface said one of the organisation's major tasks was to make society better for everyone by encouraging companies to continue doing their best.