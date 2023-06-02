Kenya: Bobasi Residents to Push for Recall of MP Obiri Over False Road Promise

Bobasi — Residents of Bobasi constituency have announced plans to push for the recall of their local Member of Parliament over failure to tarmac the pathetic 20-kilometre Igare-Nyacheki road.

The residents who held demonstrations along the road last week said they will hold monthly demonstrations over the poor state of the road until their area MP Innocent Obiri visits the area.

Speaking on Wednesday at Igare shopping center after demonstrating from Matierio to Igare, they called on Obiri to honour his pledge of tarmacking the road or they commence a process to remove him from office.

The residents also claim the MP has allegedly deserted the constituency and demanded an audience with him failure to which they will start the process of recalling him. They resolved to seek an audience with the Ethics and Athi Corruption Commission over the tender to do the road.

"Upon confirming that the MP has failed to keep his promises and abdicated his role as our representative, residents of Bobasi will kick off the process of seeking his removal from office," said Vincent Osero who read the resolutions.

Osero added: "Within three weeks, a team of representatives will visit the speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula to report Obiri's perennial desertion of his responsibility by failing to visit the constituency for eight months while he is eligible for a weekly mileage to visit his people.

They also resolved to visit Kenya Rural Roads Authority and Cabinet Minister for Roads Kipchumba Murkomen over the poor state of the road.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Wednesday, the residents complained that they have suffered for a long due to the bad state of the road.

Norah Moguche from Kegochi Sub location accused former MP Stephen Manoti and Obiri of ignoring their plight.

"This is not a county road as claimed by the MP. He promised to it during campaigns but he has gone underground since elections. Economic activities have stalled along this road because it's usually impassable during heavy rains. We can't even take our bananas to markets," said the elderly woman

Moguche Ongwacho a former councilor added: "Some people are threatening us over the demonstrations. This is the third demonstration and we shall continue until the road is done. Nobody will deter us from demanding our rights."

Another resident Gladys Obonyo from Matiero said asked President William Ruto to intervene.

Patrick Nyakundi, a pastor said: "We want to ask our MP to tarmac the road. We have not come here to fight our MP. We are pleading with him to do this road. We plead with Obiri to come here and address us. We don't want handouts from the MP, all we want is development."

Mogire Nyagwaya an elderly man threatened that they will block the road until it was tarmacked. "We can't get sick people to hospitals because of the bad road," said Mogire.