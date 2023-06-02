Ethiopian Media Authority Issues Final Warning to Prime Media

25 May 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) has issued a final warning to Prime Television, following a series of alleged infringements of Ethiopia's broadcasting regulations.

The EMA, citing Proclamation No. 1238/2013, accused the network of broadcasting content that incites discord among citizens and could potentially provoke conflicts. The authority emphasized that it is mandated to prevent broadcasts that could instigate conflicts among different sections of society and create conditions for possible violence.

In a warning letter posted in Facebook, the EMA outlined its concerns about Prime Television's recent broadcasting activities. It noted that the network has repeatedly faced scrutiny and penalties for contravening broadcasting laws, signaling a serious concern about the broadcaster's adherence to legal frameworks.

Particular concern was raised about Prime Television's focus on sensitive religious matters. The EMA contends that such broadcasts could fuel unprecedented societal conflict and danger, which is in stark contrast to the commitments made by Prime Television when it began its operations as a commercial broadcaster.

The network hosted on Wednesday, Hailemichael Tadesse, a spokesperson of the 'Oromia and nations and nationalities synod' during the last February schism in the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) who said "no agreement was reached" during the recent annual assembly of priests on the issue of resolving disagreements in Oromia as opposed to announcement made by the Holy Synod.

The EMA has now issued a final warning, urging Prime Television to refrain from such broadcasts with the implications of the warning on Prime Television's future operations remain unclear at this stage.

On 21 May, the media authority temporarily suspended the media license of 'Mahibere Kidusan TV', a channel affiliated to Ethiopian Orthodox Church on the same grounds that the station aired content that may provoke conflict among religious followers and incite the Holy Synod's meeting which was concluded on Monday.

"Mahibere Kidusan" later disagreed with the decision and appealed for the suspension to be lifted.

 

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.