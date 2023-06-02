Rwanda: Majok Set to Sign for Patriots

Rwandan basketball powerhouse Patriots are closer to completing the signing of South Sudanese-Lebanese star center Ater Majok, Times Sport has established.

Majok, who played for Petro de Luanda during the just-concluded 2023 Basketball Africa League playoffs in Kigali, is already in town and was spotted inside Lycée de Kigali gymnasium watching Patriots' league clash against Espoir on Wednesday night.

Times Sport understands that the player has reached an agreement to play for the club and could join the rest of the team as soon as he puts pen to paper.

Majok, 35, helped Tunisian heavyweights US Monastir to win the 2022 BAL championship, beating Petro de Luanda in the final. He was named the tournament's Defensive Player of the Year and was given a place in the league's All-First Team and All-Defensive Team as well.

In his presence from the stands, small forward Dieudonné Ndizeye scored a game high 20 points to help Patriots edge Espoir 74-71.

Power forward Steven Hagumintwari and Cadeaux de Dieux Furaha also scored 18 and 17 points respectively while point guard Bello Nkanira dropped 9 points to cap off the game with a victory in favor of Patriots who had a tough opponent in Espoir on their return to the league action.

In another game of the night, Congolese guard Rolly Fula Nganga and Center Marius Ntwari led the scoring with 27 and 17 points, while Dan Manzi added 15 points as APR beat IPRC-Kigali 99-48.

Defending champions, Rwanda Energy Group (REG), continue to lead the league table with 33 points, one point clear of second-placed Espoir while Kigali Titans are in third place with 30 points. United Generation Basketball (UGB) complete the top four with 29 points.