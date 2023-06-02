Angola and EU Sign Eight Agreements

Luanda — The European Union (EU) and some Angolan institutions, via the Ministry for Economy and Planning (MEP), signed Thursday eight agreements for Training and Technical Assistance, through a 4 million euros funding, as part of the EU-Angola Dialogue Facility Protocol.

The one-year agreement aims to support thematic dialogue actions promoted by Angolan and European institutions to deepen the regular exchange of knowledge and good practices, in line with the National Development Plan underway in Angola.

Among the agreements there is one on Financing Policies and Practices for global science and technology, ethics and innovation, with dialogues between Angola, Mozambique and Portugal signed with the Foundation for Scientific and Technological Development.

There is also an agreement to exchange experiences for monitoring the development of human capital, with Angola's Technical Unit for Management of the National Plan for Staff Training.

Similarly, an agreement was signed to exchange experiences in urban solid waste management, with the Provincial Government of Luanda and the Association of Municipalities for Sustainable Waste Management of Greater Port (LIPOR) as the signatories on behalf of Angola.

Also an agreement for international best practices for the preparation and organisation of business missions was signed by Angola's Private Investment Agency for Export Promotion (AIPEX).

Regarding technical capacity building in the conduct of sanctioning processes for practices restricting competition, the agreement was signed by Angola's Competition Regulatory Agency.

It is also included an agreement on exchange of experiences on National Development Planning and Public Policy Evaluation signed by the Ministry of the Economy and Planning.

The next cooperation agreement is based on the exchange of experience in standards for approval of brands and models of road equipment signed with the Angolan National Land Transport Agency and the Institute of Mobility and Transport.

The eighth agreement, on the exchange of experiences about home solar systems was signed by the Angolan Ministry for Energy and Water.

At the time, the EU ambassador to Angola, Jeannette Seppen, said the agreements will link the institutions of the European member states and Angola through strengthened political dialogue between the bodies.

The National Director for Integration, Cooperation and International Business of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, Jerónimo Pongolola, on his turn, said he considers the agreements an excellent opportunity to interact with European institutions in the framework of training and exchange of experiences.

The AIPEX CEO, Lello Francisco, said the main goal of the agreements is to strengthen capacities, taking into account the experience of the European counterparts.