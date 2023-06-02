Angola Coach Defines Players for World Handball Championship

Luanda — Angola national junior men's handball team coach William de Almeida has defined the 16 players for the 2023 Men's Junior World Handball Championship, to be held from June 20 to July 2, in Germany and Greece.

The Angolan team are now expected to hold several preparation matches starting on June 4 to 18 in Portugal.

Angola are in group D, with the defending champions, Spain, Japan and Egypt.

On Wednesday, the minister of Youth and Sports, Palmira Barbosa, urged the national team for a dignified participation in the World Cup.

Angola, Algeria, Libya and Tunisia will be the representatives of the African continent in this event.

The World Cup in Germany and Greece will be the first with the participation of 32 teams and the second in history to be co-organised by two countries.

The last edition of the event was held in 2019, as the 2021 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is the list of the summoned players: Paulo Gonga, Virgílio Salvador (Goalkeepers), José Chicola, David Yambe (Pivots), Gabriel Sebastião, Reginaldo Domingos, Sérgio Figueiredo (Centrals).

Includes Estevão Gomes, Paulo Domingos (Right Forwards), Cristóvão Lisboa, Nelson Pedro (Left Forwards), Euclides João, Pedro Domingos (Right Wingers), Rúben José, Mateus Pedro and Elias Chiquete (Left Wingers).