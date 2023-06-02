Angola and Sudan Evaluate Bilateral Cooperation

2 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and Sudan assessed, in Luanda, the level of bilateral cooperation, with emphasis on political and diplomatic issues, in addition to issues linked to peace and security on the African continent.

The approach took place on Thursday, during a courtesy meeting between the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Téte António, and the Special Envoy of the President of the Sovereign Transitional Council of Sudan, Daffa Alla Elhag Ali Osman.

The Sudanese emissary is in the Angolan capital to participate in the Extraordinary Summit of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), on Saturday, June 3rd.

Angola and Sudan maintain excellent relations of friendship and cooperation. Both are part of the ICGLR, an organization created in 1994 with the aim of solving issues of peace and security in the region.

