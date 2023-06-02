Tanzania: Play Your Lungs Out, PM Tells Yanga

IT is a 24-hour countdown for Young Africans to bring home the CAF Confederation Cup silverware, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa urged them play lungs out to win, insisting it's possible.

Prime Minister Majaliwa encouraged Yanga to win saying it is possible to win their return leg against USM Alger during the Parliamentary session in Dodoma, where he urged them to score more goals to extend their chances of winning the silverware.

Yanga have a tall order in their return leg at Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers, Algeria, tomorrow following their 1-2 loss to Algerians at Benjamin Mkapa in Dar es Salaam last Sunday.

The Premier urged the Tanzanians to unite and pray for the club to enable it seal the silverware as their victory will bring pride to the nation.

"Our club (Young Africans) have travelled to Algiers for the second leg. With solidarity and prayers, they will excel in Algeria. "Our club needs to win, and I am sure they will win with an enormous number of goals that we become the even's champions.

In their return leg with USM Alger in Algiers, Yanga must win by a two-goal margin to claim the CAF silverware. Also, the Tanzanian envoys can win the wreath by a one goal margin if they win 3-2, 4-3 or even 5-4, which gives Yanga an uphill task in Algeria.

Prime Minister Majaliwa acknowledged the quality of Yanga but insisted that Tanzanians pray for the envoys. "Our team has quality, but most important, let us pray for them.

"The match will be aired at our homes; let's pray for them, and I have faith they will win and return home with the silverware." Previously during the post conference match, Yanga's Head Coach, Nasreddine Nabbi, told the press that the Tanzanian giants might win despite predicting a brutal duel.

"There are 90 minutes left, and as long as we still have this chance, there is an opportunity. It is difficult but not impossible. "I can't promise the supporters I will return with the Cup. But I say, we will fight to turn the tide. We have the means to do this because we have already proven it," Nabbi stated.

Premier Majaliwa also thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her support in ensuring Yanga got all the necessary assistance to succeed. He highlighted the Head of State had offered a plane to Algeria for players, technical bench, officials and a few fans to support in their return leg.

"We long to win the match and make history for the first time Tanzania clinches CAF Confederation Cup silverware. May Almighty God bless Yanga in win forthcoming encounter,"