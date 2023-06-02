South Africa: Hammanskraal - Here's How Doctors Without Borders is Providing Support to Those Affected by the Cholera Outbreak

press release

An area of Hammanskraal called Kanana is the epicentre of a cholera outbreak in South Africa’s Gauteng Province, which has thus far resulted in more than a dozen confirmed deaths from cholera. MSF has played a key role in the response since 26 May, guiding the establishment of a two-bed cholera treatment unit (CTU) in the community of Kanana. The CTU has seen a total of 112 patients – 50 cases in the first 48 hours of its existence, climbing to 62 cases in the following 48 hours.

MSF was asked to guide the establishment of the unit, ensure a safe patient flow system is in place, and provide technical support to the unit’s infection prevention and control department. The CTU has thus far referred twenty-one patients to nearby Jubilee Hospital, which has a total of 50 cholera beds.

To prevent the further spread of cholera in the community, MSF has donated 1000 hygiene kits comprising ten oral rehydration solution tablets, five soap bars, 120 Aquatabs (enough to chlorinate 40 litres of water a day for a month), one 10-litre bucket with lid and tap for hand washing and one jerrycan with lid for potable water storage. The composition of the kits is derived from a study MSF conducted with the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, which showed that these items could bend the curve of a cholera outbreak when given to patients who are discharged.

There are 10’000 households in Hammanskraal, and the need for more intensive cholera health promotion is clear. The existence of the CTU is being communicated by loud hailing.

MSF will continue to monitor the outbreak and provide technical support to the response.