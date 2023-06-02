Angola: Government Delivers Cards to Exempt Taxi Drivers From New Petrol Price

2 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The first 200 exemption cards for taxi drivers and motorcycle taxi drivers began to be delivered Friday (June 2) in Luanda by the Government.

Taxi drivers and motorcycle taxi drivers are receiving personalised cards with the vehicle registration number and are non-transferable.

The cards allow the holders to continue paying a liter of gasoline at the price of 160 kwanzas, instead of 300, announced according to the new tariff.

The measure, announced on Thursday by the Executive, does not cover taxi drivers and motorcycle taxi drivers, who will continue to pay 160 kwanzas per liter of gasoline.

The Executive, on the other hand, clarified that the prices of remaining oil-by products, such as diesel and kerosene will remain unchanged.

