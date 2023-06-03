Ethiopia: Heavy Rainfall Amid Refugee Influx From Sudan Intensifies Challenges At Metema Border Point

Addis Abeba — Heavy rainfall in Metema over the last few days has exacerbated an already challenging situation of refugees crossing to Ethiopia from war-torn Sudan, according to a recent UN report.

The rainfall has resulted in significant damage to temporary shelters and personal effects of newly arrived refugees, while also flooding local healthcare facilities, causing significant disruption to essential health services, the report stated.

With the onset of the rainy season, the UN expressed concerns about the likelihood of disease outbreaks due to the crowded conditions at the border point where new refugees are housed, and emphasized the urgent need for rapid installation of durable shelters, improved sanitation, and relocation efforts to protect the vulnerable population.

Since the start of the crisis in Sudan in April, there has been a significant increase in people crossing into Ethiopia via various entry points. As of the end of May, nearly 48,000 individuals, predominantly Ethiopian returnees, have crossed the border. Of these, over 36,200 have entered through Metema, where an estimated 1,000 new arrivals are recorded daily. AS