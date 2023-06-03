Kenya: Governor Guyo Abandons Jubilee Party, Joins UDA

Nairobi — Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo has ditched Jubilee Party and joined President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The first-term Governor made the political switch on Friday during a UDA meeting in Isiolo and declared that he was ready to face a by-election.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah received him among other leaders during the party's recruitment exercise in the county.

"I am looking forward to serving the Isiolo people and championing their aspirations under the exemplary leadership of President William Ruto," Governor Guyo said.

Governor Guyo's move deals a significant blow to the former ruling party, which has faced a series of setbacks, notably with the addition of nearly 30 Members of Parliament aligning themselves with President Ruto in February 2023.

The Governor, along with his deputy James Lowasa and the Speaker of the Isiolo County Assembly Mohamed Roba Koto, also defected from the Party led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to join the UDA Party.

In recent months, the party led by President Ruto has been actively recruiting members to join their ranks, aiming to solidify a national presence following the 2022 elections.