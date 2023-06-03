Kenya: Govt in Push to Grow Manufacturing, President Ruto Announces

Capital FM/DPPS
President William Ruto (file photo).
3 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government will focus on select value chains to grow manufacturing to create jobs, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the identified value chains have significant untapped industrial potential and will create thousands of jobs.

"We see leather, pyrethrum, cotton, textiles and apparel, pharmaceutical, edible oils as value chains whose industrialisation will hasten the attainment of our vision for national economic growth and transformation," the President said.

The President was speaking during Economic Dialogue on Value Chains at the Serena Hotel, Nairobi, attended by more than 20 governors led by Chairperson Anne Waiguru, Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and the private sector led by KEPSA Chief Executive Officer Carole Kariuki.

He said Kenya's leather industry is operating well below its potential despite having the third largest livestock population in Africa.

"We import shoes worth nine billion every year. Our leather industry has the capacity to deliver 80,000 jobs and 100 billion dollars. This is a gap we must close."

The President called on county governments and the private sector to join hands to develop these value chains.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.