Ethiopia: EAF Takes 10,000m Trial Race to Spain

opinion

The Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) has announced that the 10,000-meter trial race will be held on June 23 at the Enrique Lopez Cuenca stadium in Nerja, Spain. The EAF reached an agreement to host the trial races for both the men's and women's categories.

The race is expected to feature various world champions, Olympic winners, and world record holders from the men's and women's categories. Among the top Ethiopian 10,000-meter athletes expected to compete are Letesenbet Gidey, world champion Selemon Barega, and Berihu Aregawi, who was a double runner-up in this year's world cross-country.

In addition to the competition, there will also be middle-distance races for Spanish athletes to participate in and seek the minimum score for the World Athletics ranking for the Budapest World Cup.

- Advertisement -The EAF has been hosting a trial race in Heneglo, Netherlands, for the past couple of years, but this year's qualification race will be held in Spain following an invitation from Spanish managers.

The decision to host the race in Spain was reached after an urgent meeting of the EAF's executive members to discuss whether Spain was the right choice for the trial race.