South Africa: Manhunt Underway After Seven Men Killed At Glebelands Hostel

press release

Police at Umlazi have opened a docket containing seven counts of murder and two attempted murders following a shooting incident that claimed seven lives at the Glebelands Hostel in the early hours of this morning.

According police in Umlazi, at 02:45 this morning, nine men aged between 20 and 40 years old, were consuming alcohol in a room at Block 57 at the Glebelands Hostel when unknown gunmen opened fire on them before fleeing the scene. Seven of the victims died on the scene whilst two were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. Detectives from the Provincial Task Team have been instructed to probe the incident. Anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App.