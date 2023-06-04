South Africa: Don't Expect Miracles From Banyana Says Former Star Striker

Former Banyana Banyana star Portia Modise is not giving South Africa much chance at the coming 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Coach Desiree Ellis' women are set to make their second appearance at the World Cup after their maiden participation in France in 2019.

They will be heading to the global football tournament to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August.

Sweden, Argentina and Italy will be Banyana's group-stage opponents.

"I think they are still learning," Banyana's all-time top goal-scorer Modise told Scrolla.Africa.

"It's a good thing they have qualified for the World Cup and congratulations to them. But I think they are not yet up there to compete against the top teams in the world.

"Yes, they have experience from the last World Cup but they are not yet strong enough for a challenge with big teams.

"Just look at their results during preparations. That tells you we cannot start saying they will go far. A lot needs to be done, they need to improve a lot. I would say they are not yet ready."

In their build-up to the World Cup, Banyana's results against big teams have been uninspiring.

They were beaten 3-0 by Brazil and the South American champions then thumped them 6-0 in another international friendly.

Ellis' side was then overpowered 4-1 by Australia in London, before picking themselves to beat Uzbekistan 3-0 at the Turkish Women's Cup.

That was followed by a 1-1 draw with Slovenia. Their last game was a 3-2 defeat to Serbia in April.

At the upcoming World Cup, Banyana would be bidding to improve from the last edition where they lost all their group games to Spain, China and Germany.