Rwanda's Mwamikazi Wins 2023 CAC MTB African Champs

3 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rider Djazilla Mwamikazi on Saturday, June 3, struck gold in the 2023 CAC MTB African Championships in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The cycling event, which is taking place from June 2-4, serves as the qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games cycling race for the African zone.

Mwamikazi put up a great performance as she beat her other competitors to be crowned champion of the cycling event.

It has already been a great year for the 18-year-old female cyclist who was also crowned champion of the 2023 National Championship Mountain Bike XCO women category held in April at Fazenda Sengha, Nyamirambo.

Her Rwanda compatriot Jean Eric Habimana will compete in the men's elite race on Sunday. A top three finish would see him win a ticket to play the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

