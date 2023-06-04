Rwanda: Haringingo Considering Rayon Exit After Peace Cup Glory

Rayon Sports head coach Francis Haringingo could be on his way out of the Rwandan Premier League after half a decade in the dugout.

Saturday's Peace Cup final victory over APR FC might have been the Burundian gaffer's last match after which he confirmed he going to explore new coaching options

"It's going to be difficult to continue with Rayon Sports. I have been in the Rwandan league for many years and I am now exploring new coaching options [out of the country]." Haringingo emphasized after lifting the Peace Cup trophy with Rayon Sports

The tactician has gradually built an impressive CV in Rwanda and, currently, he is among the top coaches in the country after enjoying successful spells with Mukura Victory, Police FC, Kiyovu and now Rayon Sports.

In 2018, he won the Rwanda Peace Cup with Mukura Victory, their first silverware in 26 years, hence qualifying the team to the CAF Confederation Cup.

Subsequent spells saw him handling Police FC and later Kiyovu Sports where he built a winsome squad which challenged APR for the league title in the 2021/22 season. They eventually finished second with just a point behind the military club.

Haringingo joined Rayon Sports in July 2022 and initially struggled for good results which nearly cost him the job as he was given an ultimatum to get the team back to winning ways or get sacked following a 1-0 loss to Gasogi in December 2022.

The Burundian coach got his acts together and started a winning spree and the Blues back in contention for the league title until a 3-1 defeat to Gorilla dashed their hopes.

Nevertheless, Haringingo made amends on Saturday, June 3, by beating APR FC 1-0 to win the Peace Cup which has granted Rayon a ticket to the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup.

It was the second time in 2023 that Rayon had defeated APR after going four years without a win against them. Eric Ngendahimana, a player Haringingo brought from Kiyovu Sport last season, was the lone scorer in both derbies.

Haringingo's one-year contract with Rayon Sports expires at the end of the season and, when asked about his future, he is only looking at offers from clubs outside the country.

"The target was to win at least one title this season and I am so happy that we achieved it today. We missed out on the league but we managed to win the Peace Cup. But, honestly, I am looking at trying new challenges after years in the Rwandan league," he said.

"We fought so many difficult battles, went through very difficult challenges...a lot happened but I am so happy that we delivered the trophy that the fans have been waiting for some years."

Rayon Sports will face APR again in the Super Cup in a yet to be determined date before the 2023/24 season begins and it is not yet known if Haringingo will be around.