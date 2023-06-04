Rwanda: Gaerg Members Tipped On Business Skills, Trauma Therapy

Mercer University, in partnership with the Genocide Survivors' Graduates Association (GAERG), successfully concluded a comprehensive professional training program in business skills and trauma narratives therapy.

The training, which commenced on May 22 and concluded on June 2, aimed to equip over 200 GAERG members with essential business knowledge and trauma therapy techniques to overcome their past traumas, foster resilience, and build a brighter future.

In a ceremony held at St. Paul cathedral in Kigali, GAERG members were celebrated for their resilience and empowerment. The event showcased their remarkable growth and deep understanding of business and entrepreneurship principles, as well as trauma therapy techniques.

Participants at the ceremony shared their transformative testimonies, highlighting personal stories of resilience, healing, and newfound empowerment. These stories captured the essence of the event, leaving a powerful impact on everyone present.

Julie Petherbridge, the Dean of the School of Business at Mercer University, elaborated on the teaching methods and strategies employed during the training. She expressed her excitement about the participants' growth in both business and overcoming trauma as they embark on innovative projects that will improve their overall well-being. Petherbridge also encouraged the graduates to emulate Rwanda's ambition for sustainable development and a high quality of life for all Rwandans.

Jean Nepomuscene Ntezimana, GAERG's commissioner of healing and resilience, expressed gratitude to the Mercer University delegates for their initiative. He acknowledged the significant impact of the knowledge gained by the participants and highlighted the effectiveness of the student-centered teaching method in fostering openness and enabling individuals to overcome their past traumas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One of the trainees who were awarded, Benitha Ingabire, who underwent training in both mental health and business skills, emphasized how the program helped her rebuild trust and provided a platform to openly discuss struggles, seek support, and raise awareness about mental health within their communities. Ingabire expressed her excitement about paying forward the same service to others, engaging in business ventures, and becoming a minor counselor as she embraces a newfound sense of empowerment.

The collaboration between Mercer University and GAERG in providing professional training to its members has proven to be transformative.

As GAERG members continue to strengthen their resilience, their inspiring journey offers hope for a brighter future, where mental health takes precedence in post-Genocide Rwanda, particularly after the atrocities against the Tutsi in 1994.