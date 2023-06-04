Rwanda: Poll - Rwandans Prefer Marriage Partners With Higher Income

A recent poll conducted by the African Peace and Prosperity Institute (APPI), a private think tank based in Kigali, indicates that Rwandans display a relatively strong interest in selecting marriage partners who earn higher incomes than themselves.

Spanning from January to May of this year, the survey aimed to capture public opinions on various family-related matters, offering valuable insights into the preferences of Rwandans when it comes to choosing life partners.

Using simple random sampling techniques, the pollsters administered questionnaires to a diverse sample of 2,000 individuals hailing from all provinces of the country.

Among the respondents, 30.9 percent expressed a desire to marry someone with a higher income, while 31.5 percent stated that their partner's income was not a significant factor in their decision.

Additionally, 16.5 percent indicated a preference for marrying someone with a similar income level, while 20.8 percent chose not to respond to the question.

Highlighting the scarcity of public opinion polls in Rwanda, Willy Mugenzi, the head of APPI, emphasized the importance of conducting such surveys regularly to inform policymaking.

"Regular polls are essential as public opinions are constantly evolving. By conducting frequent polls, we can gain valuable insights into what people think about certain topics," Mugenzi remarked.

Mugenzi further urged Rwandan researchers to take the lead in studying local issues, reducing reliance on foreign researchers to understand the nation's circumstances.

Joyce Karamba, the founder of Kigali Junior Academy, a mother, and an educator, stressed the significance of such polls, as the results can prompt reflection and inspire solutions to societal challenges in Rwanda.

Addressing concerns about marital instability in the country, Karamba noted that some individuals enter into marriage prematurely and without adequate guidance.

In particular, she expressed reservations about individuals marrying at the age of 21, emphasizing that it may not be ideal given the relative youth and lack of self-discovery at that stage.

"At 21, a person is still very young and may not fully understand themselves. Marriage is a serious commitment, and individuals should ensure they are ready for it by seeking advice and guidance," Karamba advised.

Speaking about the overall well-being of Rwandan families, Modeste Muhire, a Rwandan evangelist, called for efforts to uphold Rwandan values in society while promoting mutual accountability among individuals.