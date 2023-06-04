Namibia: Oshana Education Director Warns Schools Against Selling Application Forms

Oshana education director Hileni Amukana has warned schools in the region against selling school admission application forms.

Amukana said in a statement on Friday that some schools in Oshana are charging fees or selling application forms for admission to state schools.

"Application for admission should not become a money-making scheme for schools and selling or charging application fees is contrary to section 53 [of the Education Act]," she stated.

Amukana said charging fees for applications is considered improper conduct by schools and shows a lack of respect for ministerial policies.

"Schools that are unable to provide copies to all parents can request support from the circuit or regional office to provide for such forms," she said.

She added that school attendance is compulsory for every child from the beginning of the year in which the child turns seven years of age.

"Charging fees for application forms discriminates against children whose parents cannot afford these fees," she said.

She added that the education ministry made sure all state schools had application forms to be used to admit pupils.