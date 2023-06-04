Zimbabwe: PSL Wrap - Highlanders Edge Chiefs to Reclaim to Spot, Dynamos Finally Win

HIGHLANDERS returned to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table after defeating cross-town rivals Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The victory was a welcome relief for Bosso coach Baltemar Brito, who was desperate to get his team back to winning ways after the Bulawayo giants had drawn their last five consecutive matches.

Highlanders finally got back to winning ways with a hard-fought victory courtesy of Mbongeni Ndlovu's headed goal after 20 minutes.

The win takes Highlanders back to the summit of the log on 22 points from 12 matches, one clear of second-placed Chicken Inn and FC Platinum, who are both separated by goal difference.

It was also a good day in the office for Dynamos after they also ended a five-match winless streak following a 3-0 win against ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium to ease some pressure on head coach Hebert Maruwa.

Alarm bells were starting to ring loudly in the Dynamos camp after the Harare giants had failed to win their last five-match in a run that included four goalless draws and a defeat, which came in their previous encounter, prior to Sunday's match against ZPC Kariba.

After the 2-1 loss against Ngezi last week, Maruwa had reportedly been given an ultimatum to win the next two games or be shown the exit door.

His charges however responded by delivering a convincing win which will certainly buy him some time in his effort to turn the tide.

New signing Elton Chikona broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, which was also his first goal for the club before Donald Mudadi scored for the second match in a row in the 44tth minute to ensure the home side went to the break with a healthy 2-0 lead.

Mudadi completed his brace with a brilliant long range strike in added time as Dynamos completed a comfortable victory which ensured they maintain sixth position on the table on 18 points.

Meanwhile, defending champions FC Platinum needed a hard-fought 1-0 win against Green Fuel at Gibbo Stadium to continue their resurgence after a difficult start to the season.

Panashe Mutimbanyoka scored the only goal of the match in the 59th minute to inspire the Zvishavane-based side to a crucial victory, which keeps them in title contention.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results

Sunday: Dynamos 3-0 ZPC Kariba, Highlanders 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, Green Fuel 0-1 FC Platinum, Hwange 0-1 Manica Diamonds

Saturday: Cranborne Bullets 2-1 CAPS United, Chicken Inn 1-0 Black Rhinos, Sheasham 0-0 Herentals

Friday: Simba Bhora 1-1 Triangle