Zimbabwe Music Awards Fail to Light Up

Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) has once again failed to extricate itself from the quagmire that it is trapped in.
A new team led by vibrant Fungai 'Kush' Zvirawa and experienced Marshall Shonhai could not wave its magic wand and breathe new life into the ZIMAs.
ZIMA ceremony which was held in the capital Saturday night celebrated and recognised musical exploits under the theme "Re-Imagining the industry".
Zvirawa who has vast experience in the entertainment industry at home and abroad was tasked with spearheading this year's edition as ZIMA sought to charter a new path.
In recent years ZIMA has been losing its appeal with musicians shunning them which was largely contributed to poor organisation.
Saturday night, ZIMA failed to "re-imagine" itself with a past script rewriting itself at 7 Arts Theatre.
At a quick glance, one could not escape the sight of a congested and chaotic red carpet.
While a red carpet is a major highlight of awards night with guests showing off fashion prowess, ZIMA organisers let eyes off the ball.
Piling further misery on the organisers, there was a momentary blackout with red carpet hosts Mbo Mahocs and Lillian Madyara left stranded.
This undoubtedly set tone for the night which was conspicuous by the absence of musicians who would be honoured.
A night organised for and meant to celebrate musicians was snubbed by artists with many recipients sending representatives on their behalf.
Pegging tickets for general admission at US$20, 7 Arts Theatre could be noticed with empty seats in an arguably a loss of confidence in local awards.
Saturday night served as a stark reminder and a potentially arduous task the organisers face in turning around and bringing life back to ZIMA.
Below is a list of this year's ZIMA winners
Song of the Year
Leo Maggoz - Fire Emoji Remix
Saintfloew - Silas Mavende
Vakomana VeDrip - Freeman HKD [WINNER]
Ndoona Iwe - Feli Nandi
Lola Ishan
Best Male Artist of the Year
Mark Ngwazi
Freeman HKD [WINNER]
Saintfloew
Leo Magozz
Best Female Artist of the Year
Feli Nandi [WINNER]
Dorcas Moyo
Janet Manyowa
Gemma
Best Group/Duo of the Year
Fusion 5 Mangwiro
The Vine
Vabati VaJehova
Indosakusa [WINNER]
Best Album of the Year
Izwi - Feli Nandi
Tinosvitswa Nashe - Alick Macheso
David & Goliath - Freeman HKD [WINNER]
Bvudzi Rangu Ramera - Docus Moyo
Best Zimdancehall
Guspy Warrior
King Shaddy
Freeman HKD [WINNER]
Ricky Fire
Best Sungura
Leonard Karikoga Zhakata
Mark Ngwazi [WINNER]
D.T BIO Mudimba
Alick Macheso
Best Afropop / Afrofusion
Feli Nandi
Msizkay
Gemma
Ishan [WINNER]
Best Hip Hop
Saintfloew [WINNER]
Leo Magozz
Hillzy
Scripmula
Best Collaboration
Freeman HKD Featuring Chris Martin - Zimbabwean Queen
Gemma Featuring Enzo Ishall - Huya Tinamate
Leo Magozz Featuring Various Artists - Fire Emoji Remix [WINNER]
Ishan Featuring Annatoria - Lola
Best Contemporary Gospel
Andrea The Vocalist
Janet Manyowa [WINNER]
Everton Mlalazi
The Vine
Best Traditional Gospel
Vabati VaJohovha
Dorcas Moyo [WINNER]
Benny Hadassah Muzanamombe
Mannerz
Best RnB & Soul
Nox
Blue Rose
Kim Makumbe
Nyasha Timbe [WINNER]
Best Jazz
Agga Nyabinde
Breeze Music
Josh Meck [WINNER]
Fusion 5 Mangwiro
Best Dance (House, Amapiano, Kwaito, EDM)
La Dee
Leslie Kampila [WINNER]
King 98
Master Zhou
Best Music Video
Gemma - Huya Tinamate
Janet Manyowa - Vaudze [WINNER]
Freeman - Robbery
Hillzy - Nharo
Best Videographer
Mitch Uta
Sly Pro
Studio Art Pictures [WINNER]
Director AM
Best Diaspora
Nox
Dr Chaii [WINNER]
Vusa Mkhaya
Mlue Jay
Best Tshibilika
Clement Magwaza
Madlela Skhobokhobo
Ezokubhimba
Insimbi Zezhwane [WINNER]
Best Traditional (Chinyakare, Chimurenga)
Brity Yonly
Mazarura
Mary Anibal [WINNER]
Othnell Mangoma Moyo
Best Folk Traditional (Ezomdabu, Imbube)
Ndosakusa
Skhosana Bhuhlungu
Amaqaqa [WINNER]
Best Alternative
Jeys Marabini
Msizkay
MJ Sings
Feli Nandi [WINNER]
Producer of the year
Alicious
Nyasha Timbe
Chillspot Records
Oskid [WINNER]
Lifetime Achievement Award
Tymon 'Whitehorse' Mabaleka