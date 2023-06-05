Zimbabwe Music Awards Fail to Light Up

Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) has once again failed to extricate itself from the quagmire that it is trapped in.

A new team led by vibrant Fungai 'Kush' Zvirawa and experienced Marshall Shonhai could not wave its magic wand and breathe new life into the ZIMAs.

ZIMA ceremony which was held in the capital Saturday night celebrated and recognised musical exploits under the theme "Re-Imagining the industry".

Zvirawa who has vast experience in the entertainment industry at home and abroad was tasked with spearheading this year's edition as ZIMA sought to charter a new path.

In recent years ZIMA has been losing its appeal with musicians shunning them which was largely contributed to poor organisation.

Saturday night, ZIMA failed to "re-imagine" itself with a past script rewriting itself at 7 Arts Theatre.

At a quick glance, one could not escape the sight of a congested and chaotic red carpet.

While a red carpet is a major highlight of awards night with guests showing off fashion prowess, ZIMA organisers let eyes off the ball.

Piling further misery on the organisers, there was a momentary blackout with red carpet hosts Mbo Mahocs and Lillian Madyara left stranded.

This undoubtedly set tone for the night which was conspicuous by the absence of musicians who would be honoured.

A night organised for and meant to celebrate musicians was snubbed by artists with many recipients sending representatives on their behalf.

Pegging tickets for general admission at US$20, 7 Arts Theatre could be noticed with empty seats in an arguably a loss of confidence in local awards.

Saturday night served as a stark reminder and a potentially arduous task the organisers face in turning around and bringing life back to ZIMA.

Below is a list of this year's ZIMA winners

Song of the Year

Leo Maggoz - Fire Emoji Remix

Saintfloew - Silas Mavende

Vakomana VeDrip - Freeman HKD [WINNER]

Ndoona Iwe - Feli Nandi

Lola Ishan

Best Male Artist of the Year

Mark Ngwazi

Freeman HKD [WINNER]

Saintfloew

Leo Magozz

Best Female Artist of the Year

Feli Nandi [WINNER]

Dorcas Moyo

Janet Manyowa

Gemma

Best Group/Duo of the Year

Fusion 5 Mangwiro

The Vine

Vabati VaJehova

Indosakusa [WINNER]

Best Album of the Year

Izwi - Feli Nandi

Tinosvitswa Nashe - Alick Macheso

David & Goliath - Freeman HKD [WINNER]

Bvudzi Rangu Ramera - Docus Moyo

Best Zimdancehall

Guspy Warrior

King Shaddy

Freeman HKD [WINNER]

Ricky Fire

Best Sungura

Leonard Karikoga Zhakata

Mark Ngwazi [WINNER]

D.T BIO Mudimba

Alick Macheso

Best Afropop / Afrofusion

Feli Nandi

Msizkay

Gemma

Ishan [WINNER]

Best Hip Hop

Saintfloew [WINNER]

Leo Magozz

Hillzy

Scripmula

Best Collaboration

Freeman HKD Featuring Chris Martin - Zimbabwean Queen

Gemma Featuring Enzo Ishall - Huya Tinamate

Leo Magozz Featuring Various Artists - Fire Emoji Remix [WINNER]

Ishan Featuring Annatoria - Lola

Best Contemporary Gospel

Andrea The Vocalist

Janet Manyowa [WINNER]

Everton Mlalazi

The Vine

Best Traditional Gospel

Vabati VaJohovha

Dorcas Moyo [WINNER]

Benny Hadassah Muzanamombe

Mannerz

Best RnB & Soul

Nox

Blue Rose

Kim Makumbe

Nyasha Timbe [WINNER]

Best Jazz

Agga Nyabinde

Breeze Music

Josh Meck [WINNER]

Fusion 5 Mangwiro

Best Dance (House, Amapiano, Kwaito, EDM)

La Dee

Leslie Kampila [WINNER]

King 98

Master Zhou

Best Music Video

Gemma - Huya Tinamate

Janet Manyowa - Vaudze [WINNER]

Freeman - Robbery

Hillzy - Nharo

Best Videographer

Mitch Uta

Sly Pro

Studio Art Pictures [WINNER]

Director AM

Best Diaspora

Nox

Dr Chaii [WINNER]

Vusa Mkhaya

Mlue Jay

Best Tshibilika

Clement Magwaza

Madlela Skhobokhobo

Ezokubhimba

Insimbi Zezhwane [WINNER]

Best Traditional (Chinyakare, Chimurenga)

Brity Yonly

Mazarura

Mary Anibal [WINNER]

Othnell Mangoma Moyo

Best Folk Traditional (Ezomdabu, Imbube)

Ndosakusa

Skhosana Bhuhlungu

Amaqaqa [WINNER]

Best Alternative

Jeys Marabini

Msizkay

MJ Sings

Feli Nandi [WINNER]

Producer of the year

Alicious

Nyasha Timbe

Chillspot Records

Oskid [WINNER]

Lifetime Achievement Award

Tymon 'Whitehorse' Mabaleka